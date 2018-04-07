Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Share Price

News coverage about Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ares Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2215503573878 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Ares Management stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,783.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.37 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

