Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Automatic Data Processing earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.329301815627 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ADP stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. 2,295,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,471. The stock has a market cap of $52,088.62, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.11%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.02 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.29.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Edward B. Flynn III sold 7,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $928,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $7,848,958.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,391. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

