CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

CenturyLink earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern's scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.3750212031004 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock's share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on CenturyLink in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CenturyLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $19.00 target price on CenturyLink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenturyLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.21. 11,037,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,132,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CenturyLink has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $18,572.81, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.79.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). CenturyLink had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that CenturyLink will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. CenturyLink’s payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek bought 7,620,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $127,408,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

