Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Crown Castle International (CCI) Share Price

Media coverage about Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crown Castle International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0446495375601 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,742. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $93.14 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,678.41, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.84). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

In related news, insider Jay A. Brown sold 18,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $1,951,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-crown-castle-international-cci-share-price.html.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.