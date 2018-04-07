Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the game software company an impact score of 44.7150469357757 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $118.36. 2,456,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $131.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,184.64, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,068,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,014.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,579 shares of company stock worth $11,171,399 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

