Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6255311884135 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of -0.36.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.71 million. equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,077,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,080.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,950.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

