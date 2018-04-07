Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (JTD) Stock Price

News articles about Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4926909849506 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE JTD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.51. 37,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,945. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

