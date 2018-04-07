Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.18

News coverage about Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadridge Financial Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.9150054097353 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,820. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,716.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $95.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 25,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $2,405,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $598,787.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 56,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $5,235,511.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,985,048. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

