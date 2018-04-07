Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stoneridge (SRI) Share Price

News articles about Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stoneridge earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.8118299048586 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Stoneridge stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $814.97, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research began coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Stoneridge from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Stoneridge from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

