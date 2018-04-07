Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Urogen Pharma (URGN) Stock Price

News headlines about Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urogen Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1058458216578 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $869.50 and a P/E ratio of -27.61.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

