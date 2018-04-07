Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

Media coverage about Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Williams Pipeline Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.7181692167344 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded Williams Pipeline Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Williams Pipeline Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.77.

NYSE:WPZ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 891,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,833. The company has a market capitalization of $33,386.85, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Williams Pipeline Partners has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.06.

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Williams Pipeline Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Pipeline Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-williams-partners-wpz-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Williams Pipeline Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.