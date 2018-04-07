Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Axovant Sciences (AXON) Share Price

Press coverage about Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axovant Sciences earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.0055294913173 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AXON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 255,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,782. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Axovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.42, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Jefferies Group cut Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen cut Axovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

