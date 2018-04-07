Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) Share Price

Media stories about C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. C. H. Robinson earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.8926348333314 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CHRW traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.48. 1,499,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,902. C. H. Robinson has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,093.64, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. C. H. Robinson had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. research analysts anticipate that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. C. H. Robinson’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of C. H. Robinson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C. H. Robinson from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.41.

In other news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $662,206.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,932.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $355,132.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

C. H. Robinson Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

