Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Century BanCorp (CNBKA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Century BanCorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Century BanCorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.7429989676985 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Century BanCorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.75. 2,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550. Century BanCorp has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $437.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Century BanCorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Century BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $311,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 608,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,657,613.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.95 per share, with a total value of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,280,465.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-century-bancorp-cnbka-stock-price.html.

About Century BanCorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Receive News & Ratings for Century BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.