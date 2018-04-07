Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Share Price

Media headlines about Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Garrison Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.0521161259413 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities raised Garrison Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Garrison Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 12,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.44, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.88.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 17.00%. analysts predict that Garrison Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

