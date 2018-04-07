Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) Share Price

Media coverage about Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hortonworks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.823033743706 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of HDP stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Hortonworks has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Hortonworks will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Friday, March 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hortonworks in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Hortonworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hortonworks from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

In other news, insider Shaun Connolly sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $43,576.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,403.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Scott E. Gnau sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $45,522.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 345,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,993.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,441,585 shares of company stock valued at $27,037,786. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

