Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Share Price

Media stories about Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huntington Ingalls Industries earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.098167110037 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.31. 594,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,688.64, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.14 per share, with a total value of $1,060,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.50 per share, with a total value of $254,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,184 and sold 12,979 shares valued at $3,381,250. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

