Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Share Price

Media coverage about Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Putnam Premier Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.7206164144877 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:PPT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 226,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,416. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income consistent with the preservation of capital by allocating its investments among the United States Government sector, high yield sector and international sector of the fixed-income securities market.

