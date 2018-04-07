Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price

News coverage about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wheaton Precious Metals earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1246944538816 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

WPM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,193. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,046.29, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

