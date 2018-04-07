Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Share Price

News coverage about Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cincinnati Financial earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4091215214593 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CINF traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 740,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,223. The firm has a market cap of $12,200.07, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.84. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $45,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

