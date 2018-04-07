DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) Given News Impact Rating of 0.16

Headlines about DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.5313610992286 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:CSC remained flat at $$69.01 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation.

