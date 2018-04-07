Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Share Price

Media coverage about Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iovance Biotherapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5838415806149 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

IOVA stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,346.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 5.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

