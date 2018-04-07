Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Price

Press coverage about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.3097663776948 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. 1,080,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,209.90, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CAO John K. Wozniak sold 45,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $4,781,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $20,179,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,394,467 shares of company stock valued at $62,068,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-motorola-solutions-msi-share-price.html.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.