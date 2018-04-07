Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tarena International (TEDU) Share Price

Media stories about Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tarena International earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8733433942124 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Tarena International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,083. The company has a market cap of $631.29, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. research analysts predict that Tarena International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 4th. Tarena International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Tarena International from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.35 price target on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment.

