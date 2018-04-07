Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Share Price

Media stories about Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agnico Eagle Mines earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.744443732678 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

AEM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. 1,429,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,805.19, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 65.18 and a beta of -0.43. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.10 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 10.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

