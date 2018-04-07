Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Share Price

Media stories about DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DXP Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1796834550742 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

DXPE opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 2.26. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 49,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,010,087.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,625,528.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $124,936.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,624. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Share Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-dxp-enterprises-dxpe-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.