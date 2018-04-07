Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Share Price

Media headlines about Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emergent BioSolutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.556600804363 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,599.46, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.96 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 14.73%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Singular Research lifted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director Jerome M. Hauer sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $262,288.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,505.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $93,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $664,814. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

