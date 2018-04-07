Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Share Price

News coverage about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KKR & Co. L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 46.1701433744772 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. 2,152,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9,896.65, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $941.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $45,771,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-kkr-co-l-p-kkr-share-price-updated.html.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.