Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Share Price

News articles about Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tabula Rasa HealthCare earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.0323763379269 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

TRHC stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $729.09, a P/E ratio of -1,005.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 252,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $8,649,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $11,262,438 in the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

