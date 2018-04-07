Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Whitestone REIT (WSR) Share Price

Media stories about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Whitestone REIT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6620774746943 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 259,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $411.83, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million. sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 91.20%.

WSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In related news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,938.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

