Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Share Price

News stories about Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Caesars Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3305555969465 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,487,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,302,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,012.46, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.30. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Nomura raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $66,817.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-caesars-entertainment-czr-share-price.html.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.