Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Headlines about Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Callon Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.7277527297837 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

CPE opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,491.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.19. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 32.86%. analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

