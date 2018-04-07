Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Camden National (CAC) Stock Price

News stories about Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Camden National earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6169144913607 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CAC opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 10.54%. equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.63%.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, CFO Deborah A. Jordan acquired 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,815.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $54,571.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,608.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,308 shares of company stock valued at $99,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

