Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Stock Price

News coverage about Eros International (NYSE:EROS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eros International earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9465161628732 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eros International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eros International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:EROS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Eros International has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $553.91, a PE ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. research analysts expect that Eros International will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now.

