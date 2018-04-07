Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Share Price

Media headlines about Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jazz Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8480616579767 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

JAZZ stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.91. The company had a trading volume of 474,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,519. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $163.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9,126.60, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.15). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.91 million. equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.58 to $163.75 in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

In related news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $460,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $122,446.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,758 shares of company stock worth $2,031,181 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

