Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lantheus earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.5342162207393 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 68.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO John W. Crowley sold 3,866 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $90,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 27,313 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $417,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,022 shares of company stock worth $1,257,024. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging.

