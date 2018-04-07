Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Stock Price

News stories about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TriCo Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3701566785931 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $860.40, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.52%. research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. FIG Partners downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

