Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.4745126626826 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,509. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $14,317.71, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George J. Mangieri sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $482,138.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,545,548. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

