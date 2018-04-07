Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 97,489 Shares of Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Sonic Drive-In worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Sonic Drive-In by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sonic Drive-In by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Drive-In by 3.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sonic Drive-In by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SONC opened at $26.23 on Friday. Sonic Drive-In has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.22, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.34 million. Sonic Drive-In had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $118,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

SONC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonic Drive-In from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo decreased their price objective on Sonic Drive-In from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Sonic Drive-In from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Drive-In from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sonic Drive-In from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Drive-In currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

