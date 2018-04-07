Sonoco (SON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Sonoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of Sonoco stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Sonoco has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4,821.16, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sonoco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sonoco will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sonoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco by 5.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sonoco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonoco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/sonoco-products-son-upgraded-to-buy-at-vertical-research-updated-updated.html.

Sonoco Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.