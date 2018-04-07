Sonoco (SON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “For full-year 2018, Sonoc's adjusted earnings per share guidance of $3.16-$3.26 reflects year-over-year growth of 15% at the mid-point. The company anticipates to benefit from improvement in volume and productivity, as well as the impact of the tax reform. It remains committed to execute its Grow and Optimize strategy, which is focused on acquisitions and developing new products. In lines with this, Sonoco Products' pending acquisition of Highland Packaging Solutions will further strengthen its thermoforming business and increase presence in the fast-growing fresh perimeter of grocery stores.Strong performance of the consumer business and rebound in the ThermoSafe will also drive results. However, impact of the transition tax, inflationary pressure and operational issues will affect Sonoco’s performance. It has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SON. Barclays raised Sonoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.71.

SON opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,837.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sonoco has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sonoco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Sonoco will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

