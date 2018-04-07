Southern Copper (SCCO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

Media coverage about Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern Copper earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9156242535286 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Southern Copper stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.72. 715,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,423. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $43,359.14, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

