Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,051 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Southwest Gas worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. UBS raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $88,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,545.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

SWX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. 251,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,307.09, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.53. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $740.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,051 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-swx-stake-decreased-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated.html.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.