Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS raised shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.75.

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.07. The stock had a trading volume of 251,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,620. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3,307.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $740.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 10.00%. equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $88,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 136,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 454,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,632,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

