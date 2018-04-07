Southwestern Energy (SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $900.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $900.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $825.27 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $846.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $900.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.85 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 11,835,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,992,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,588.95, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,714,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 271,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,243.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,644 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 368,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 1,030.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 253,046 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

