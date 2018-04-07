SpankChain (CRYPTO:SPANK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,070.00

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. SpankChain has a market cap of $36.83 million and approximately $16,070.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SpankChain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One SpankChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178179 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SpankChain Profile

SpankChain was first traded on November 20th, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SpankChain will use the Ethereum blockchain to create an adult entertainment ecosystem. SpankChain plans to create the SpankChain camsite where users could join to public shows. Furthermore, a marketplace build in collaboration with district0x will be implemented allowing performers to upload and sell digital content via ETH or ERC-20 tokens. SpankChain token (SPANK) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to mint alternatives tokens and also provide payment and governance rights within the SpankChain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpankChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SpankChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpankChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.