Spark Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $2,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.02 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.41 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97,554.05, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/spark-investment-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-gilead-sciences-gild.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.