SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $88,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $259.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $232.51 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

