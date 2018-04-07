SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 1.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 46.7% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 194,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 128,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $374,000.

Separately, S&P Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $259.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $232.51 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

