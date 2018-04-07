Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 2,640 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,640 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $47,863.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,243.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPPI stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 1,452,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,980. The stock has a market cap of $1,547.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.98. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,435.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

